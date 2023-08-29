The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FBMS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

First Bancshares Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 467,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 35,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 334,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $889.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. Analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.