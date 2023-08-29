The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) to Neutral

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XIAXF opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $2.28.
About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management
