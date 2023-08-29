The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HAIN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.09.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $993.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.92. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

