The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Kroger alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Kroger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 12.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 20.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.