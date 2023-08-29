The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $118.41 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

