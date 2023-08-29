The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $116.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.83.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $84.16 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $82.46 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

