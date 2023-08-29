The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

