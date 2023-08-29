Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Up 45.5% in August

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Down 0.2 %

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at C$30.28 on Tuesday. Tingyi has a twelve month low of C$27.19 and a twelve month high of C$36.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.83.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

