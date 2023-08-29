Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,056 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $28,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after acquiring an additional 593,680 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after acquiring an additional 362,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,679,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,048,000 after acquiring an additional 109,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.78.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.