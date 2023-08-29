Toronto Dominion Bank Has $28.25 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,949 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 159,762 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $28,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916,905 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $113,926,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $98,937,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,009,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

