Toronto Dominion Bank Has $28.72 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $28,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $495.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $502.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.