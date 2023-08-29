Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,528 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $43,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.27.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $242.42 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

