Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 14,654 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,654 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $27,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Moody’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,937 shares of company stock worth $8,130,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $334.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.50. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

