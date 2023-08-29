Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,601 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $25,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $423.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.03 and its 200-day moving average is $385.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $441.00.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,942,947. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

