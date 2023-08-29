Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,477 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,163 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Autodesk worth $25,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 0.5 %

ADSK stock opened at $217.09 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.