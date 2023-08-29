Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 36,552 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,552 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $34,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.20.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $156.69 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

