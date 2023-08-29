TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $62.59 on Thursday. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $21,317,050,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

