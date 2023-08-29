Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Short Interest Update

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Towa Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Towa Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWAPF

Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

About Towa Pharmaceutical

Shares of OTCMKTS TWAPF opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35.

(Get Free Report)

Towa Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells ethical drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates in Japan. The company provides its products in the therapeutic areas of digestive system, nervous system, and allergic diseases, as well as vitamins, antibiotics, and oncology products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.