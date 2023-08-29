Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.7 %

TM opened at $167.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $3.13. The firm had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.98 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Further Reading

