TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) & Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Head to Head Survey

Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) and TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Ocean Thermal Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of TransAlta Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ocean Thermal Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Thermal Energy and TransAlta Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Thermal Energy N/A N/A N/A TransAlta Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Thermal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TransAlta Renewables 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ocean Thermal Energy and TransAlta Renewables, as provided by MarketBeat.

TransAlta Renewables has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 112.90%. Given TransAlta Renewables’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransAlta Renewables is more favorable than Ocean Thermal Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocean Thermal Energy and TransAlta Renewables’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Thermal Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.24 0.00 TransAlta Renewables N/A N/A N/A $0.37 26.35

Ocean Thermal Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransAlta Renewables, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ocean Thermal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 166,666.7%. TransAlta Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Ocean Thermal Energy pays out 208.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TransAlta Renewables pays out 223.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ocean Thermal Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities. The company's plant produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses. It also develops and commercializes EcoVillages, a socially, economically, and ecologically sustainable communities. Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation has strategic relationships with DCO Energy, LLC. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc. owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. Its portfolio of assets comprises 50 renewable power generation facilities, including wind, hydro, and gas. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. TransAlta Renewables Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TransAlta Corporation.

