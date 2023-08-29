Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) versus Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Head to Head Comparison

Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Treasury Wine Estates and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasury Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A Diageo N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Treasury Wine Estates pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Diageo pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Treasury Wine Estates pays out -65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diageo pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diageo has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Diageo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.6% of Treasury Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Diageo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Treasury Wine Estates and Diageo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treasury Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A ($0.16) -49.94 Diageo $21.42 billion 4.80 $4.50 billion $8.43 19.83

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Treasury Wine Estates. Treasury Wine Estates is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diageo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Treasury Wine Estates and Diageo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasury Wine Estates 0 1 1 0 2.50 Diageo 1 6 2 0 2.11

Diageo has a consensus target price of $166.37, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Diageo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diageo is more favorable than Treasury Wine Estates.

Summary

Diageo beats Treasury Wine Estates on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treasury Wine Estates

(Get Free Report)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen. The company also provides contract bottling services to third parties; and sells grape and bulk wine. It owns and leases 8,362 planted hectares of vineyards in Australia and New Zealand; 2,702 planted hectares in California, including the Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Lake County, and Central Coast; 90 planted hectares in France's Bordeaux region; and 154 planted hectares in Tuscany, Italy. The company markets and sells its products to distributors, wholesalers, retails chains, independent retailers, and on-premise outlets, as well as directly to consumers. Treasury Wine Estates Limited was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray, Baileys, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Don Julio, Cîroc, Buchanan's, Casamigos, J&B, and Ketel One brands. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Australia, Korea, India, Greater China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Nigeria, and internationally. Diageo plc was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.