Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $75.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of TREX opened at $68.67 on Thursday. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. Trex’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,975,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

