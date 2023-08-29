Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Increased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Trimble by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 19.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trimble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $533,895 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $65.85.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

