Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.77 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

