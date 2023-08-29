Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$54.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.
TSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$60.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
