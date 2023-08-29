Truist Financial Cuts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $305.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.50.

Get Public Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

NYSE PSA opened at $277.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.81. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $269.49 and a 52-week high of $344.91. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.