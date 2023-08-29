TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,479,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 1,767,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,795.0 days.

TUI Price Performance

OTCMKTS TUIFF opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. TUI has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.

Get TUI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TUIFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on TUI from GBX 750 ($9.45) to GBX 660 ($8.32) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC upgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on TUI from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 470 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TUI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.33.

About TUI

(Get Free Report)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.