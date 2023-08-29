U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.89.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $861.08 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.18. The company has a market capitalization of $355.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $870.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $736.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

