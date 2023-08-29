U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $454.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

