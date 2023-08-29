U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $211.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.36. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total transaction of $3,109,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,011,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,954,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total transaction of $3,109,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,011,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,954,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,216,514 shares of company stock valued at $259,029,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

