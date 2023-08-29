U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 100.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,894,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after buying an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $102.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,174 shares of company stock valued at $36,147,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

