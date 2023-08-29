U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $529.92 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $552.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $510.35 and a 200 day moving average of $423.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.26.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

