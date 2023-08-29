U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 82.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,053 shares of company stock worth $397,940. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

eBay Trading Up 0.6 %

EBAY opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

