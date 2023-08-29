U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $5,410,371,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $150.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.