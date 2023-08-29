U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.89.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $281,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

