U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.89.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
