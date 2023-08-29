Ulta Beauty, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $5.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.33. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $410.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

