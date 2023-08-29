Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $545.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $410.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.11. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

