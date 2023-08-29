UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the July 31st total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

UniCredit Stock Up 1.6 %

UNCRY opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.

