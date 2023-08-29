United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) & KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Financial Comparison

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Homes Group and KB Home, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A KB Home 0 6 6 0 2.50

KB Home has a consensus price target of $52.27, indicating a potential upside of 9.05%. Given KB Home’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KB Home is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Home has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Homes Group and KB Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A -16.80% 6.73% KB Home 10.98% 20.85% 11.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Homes Group and KB Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A KB Home $6.90 billion 0.56 $816.67 million $8.72 5.50

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of KB Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of KB Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KB Home beats United Homes Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.