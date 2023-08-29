United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

United States Antimony Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 129,544 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

