Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Update

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the July 31st total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.0 days.

Ushio Price Performance

UHOIF stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. Ushio has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

About Ushio

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

