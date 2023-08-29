Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Update

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the July 31st total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.0 days.
Ushio Price Performance
UHOIF stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. Ushio has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.
About Ushio
