Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,128,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $186,542.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,128,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,119.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,941,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,494 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 479,197.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,420,000 after acquiring an additional 170,139,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vacasa by 506.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vacasa by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,109 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 1,851.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,499 shares in the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

VCSA opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

