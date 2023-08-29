Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 40.9% in August

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the July 31st total of 404,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,604,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
