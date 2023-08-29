Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 58.1% in August

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,200 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the July 31st total of 309,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,807,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGLT opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.38. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $69.42.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,429,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,415,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,034,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,699,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,964 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

