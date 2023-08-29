Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 58.1% in August

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,200 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the July 31st total of 309,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,807,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VGLT opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.38. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $69.42.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
