Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144,564 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,294,000 after purchasing an additional 399,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,738,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

