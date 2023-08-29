Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.60.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

