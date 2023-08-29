Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives $28.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VBTX. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group cut shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $25,014.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at $530,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $2,067,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Veritex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $33.12.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

About Veritex

(Get Free Report

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

