Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

VRTX opened at $351.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.57 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

