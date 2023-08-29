Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vext Science Stock Up 3.7 %

VEXTF stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. Vext Science has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

