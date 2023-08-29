Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vext Science Stock Up 3.7 %
VEXTF stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. Vext Science has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.
About Vext Science
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vext Science
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.