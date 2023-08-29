Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIASP opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Via Renewables has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a $0.7592 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

